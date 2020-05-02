South Dakota confirms 63 new cases of COVID-19, 1,759 have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Public Health (DOH) has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is 2,588.

Union County announced six more cases of the virus, brings the county’s total to 27.

There are zero additional deaths reported on Saturday, which means the death toll is still at 21.

DOH said that 71 are currently hospitalized and 187 total have ever been hospitalized.

Health officials mention that 1,759 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, South Dakota has 808 active cases of COVID-19.

DOH reports that out of the 18,901 tests performed in South Dakota, 15,503, or 86%, came back negative.

The list below has the counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive, recovered, and negative cases.