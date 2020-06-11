South Dakota confirms 62 more cases of COVID-19, four new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 62 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 5,665.

Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 73.

Union County has reported its first death from COVID-19.

The state has 4,664 people who have recovered from the virus, which means 91 new recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

There are 928 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 514 hospitalizations and 87 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 61,744 tests performed, 56,079, or 91% of the tests, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 7 recovered, 476 negative tests

Clay: 50 confirmed, 15 recovered, 707 negative tests

Hutchinson: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 540 negative tests

Lincoln: 259 confirmed, 232 recovered, 3,338 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 470 negative tests

Union: 105 confirmed, 83 recovered, 919 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 48 recovered, 1,772 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories