South Dakota confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more virus deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Thursday.

Four additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The state tallies a total of 3,792 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,437 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,312 active cases in the state. Wednesday, the state saw 1,326 active cases.

Additionally, 22,681 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

The department of health reports 43 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

Currently, 85 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 290 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

Union 56 total, 34 recoveries

Lincoln 193 total, 139 recoveries

Clay 11 total, 7 recoveries

Yankton 33 total, 25 recoveries

Bon Homme 4 total, 4 recoveries

Hutchinson 3 total, 3 recoveries



