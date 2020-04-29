South Dakota confirms 60 more cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of coronavirus cases is 2,373.

Health officials reported one more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 13.

DOH said that there are 868 active cases and 1,492 recovered from the virus.

Health officials mention that 69 people are currently hospitalized and a total of 165 people have been hospitalized as of April 29.

DOH reported that 14,460 people have tested negative for COVID-19, which is 86% of those that have been tested for the virus.

For more information, visit South Dakota’s DOH website on the coronavirus.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.