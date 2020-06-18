South Dakota confirms 59 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 59 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,109.
Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 78.
The state’s health department said 5,221 people have recovered from the virus, which means 78 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
There are 810 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.
DOH reported a total of 585 hospitalizations and 93 of them are currently hospitalized.
Out of the 70,353 tests performed, 64,244, or 91% of them, came back negative.
For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.
- Lincoln: 275 confirmed, 250 recovered, 3,745 negative tests
- Union: 113 confirmed, 98 recovered, 1,152 negative tests, 1 death
- Yankton: 63 confirmed, 53 recovered, 1,978 negative tests
- Clay: 70 confirmed, 50 recovered, 816 negative tests
- Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 558 negative tests
- Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered, 510 negative tests
- Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 7 recovered, 596 negative tests
For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.
