South Dakota confirms 57 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,710.

Health officials confirmed four additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 54.

The state’s health department has reported 91 more recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 3,619.

DOH said a total of 391 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus since May 27 with 101 of them currently hospitalized.

Health officials reported that there are 1,037 active cases in the state.

The state’s health department mentions 32,296 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota, or 88% of the total number of tests conducted.

For the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 236 positive, 194 recovered, 2,499 negative tests

Union: 87 positive, 57 recovered, 517 negative tests

Yankton: 51 positive, 36 recovered, 1,303 negative tests

Turner: 24 positive, 19 recovered, 272 negative tests

Clay: 15 positive, 13 recovered, 316 negative tests

Bon Homme: 8 positive, 4 recovered, 201 negative tests

Hutchinson: 4 positive, 3 recovered, 173 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the DOH coronavirus website.