South Dakota confirms 56 more cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 56 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 6,535.

Health officials reported one new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is now at 88.

There are 795 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,652 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 639 hospitalizations and 79 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 77,015 tests performed, 70,480 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.