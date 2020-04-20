South Dakota confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,685

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, bringing the state total to 1,685 positive cases.
The Iowa Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 7 total virus-related deaths have occurred in the state.
One of the new cases is in Union County which now has seven positive cases.
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|Total Negative Cases
|Total Cases Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|33
|1
|Beadle
|21
|161
|19
|Bennett
|0
|10
|0
|Bon Homme
|4
|88
|3
|Brookings
|9
|271
|9
|Brown
|20
|401
|11
|Brule
|0
|36
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|Butte
|0
|13
|0
|Campbell
|0
|7
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|62
|3
|Clark
|1
|44
|1
|Clay
|5
|102
|4
|Codington
|13
|372
|12
|Corson
|1
|7
|1
|Custer
|0
|13
|0
|Davison
|3
|246
|3
|Day
|0
|43
|0
|Deuel
|1
|59
|1
|Dewey
|0
|20
|0
|Douglas
|0
|21
|0
|Edmunds
|0
|18
|0
|Fall River
|1
|10
|1
|Faulk
|1
|14
|1
|Grant
|0
|30
|0
|Gregory
|0
|28
|0
|Haakon
|0
|10
|0
|Hamlin
|2
|49
|1
|Hand
|0
|18
|0
|Hanson
|0
|18
|0
|Harding
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|5
|199
|4
|Hutchinson
|2
|69
|2
|Hyde
|1
|7
|1
|Jackson
|0
|3
|0
|Jerauld
|4
|24
|4
|Jones
|0
|4
|0
|Kingsbury
|0
|55
|0
|Lake
|3
|86
|2
|Lawrence
|9
|60
|9
|Lincoln
|95
|1006
|48
|Lyman
|2
|17
|2
|Marshall
|1
|33
|1
|McCook
|3
|77
|2
|McPherson
|0
|11
|0
|Meade
|1
|54
|1
|Mellette
|0
|11
|0
|Miner
|1
|16
|0
|Minnehaha
|1405
|4317
|514
|Moody
|1
|69
|0
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|21
|1
|Pennington
|11
|332
|7
|Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|Potter
|0
|27
|0
|Roberts
|4
|75
|4
|Sanborn
|3
|31
|2
|Spink
|3
|78
|2
|Stanley
|0
|29
|0
|Sully
|1
|12
|1
|Todd
|1
|32
|1
|Tripp
|0
|49
|0
|Turner
|6
|110
|3
|Union
|7
|99
|3
|Walworth
|5
|24
|4
|Yankton
|23
|358
|20
|Ziebach
|0
|3
|0
|Unassigned*
|0
|1031
|0
|*Laboratories report COVID-19 testing results to SD-DOH and include patient address that they have received from the medical provider, if available. SD-DOH reports information that we receive from the laboratories, which includes unassigned counties.