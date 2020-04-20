South Dakota confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,685

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, bringing the state total to 1,685 positive cases.

The Iowa Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 7 total virus-related deaths have occurred in the state.

One of the new cases is in Union County which now has seven positive cases.

CountyTotal Positive CasesTotal Negative CasesTotal Cases Recovered
Aurora1331
Beadle2116119
Bennett0100
Bon Homme4883
Brookings92719
Brown2040111
Brule0360
Buffalo070
Butte0130
Campbell070
Charles Mix4623
Clark1441
Clay51024
Codington1337212
Corson171
Custer0130
Davison32463
Day0430
Deuel1591
Dewey0200
Douglas0210
Edmunds0180
Fall River1101
Faulk1141
Grant0300
Gregory0280
Haakon0100
Hamlin2491
Hand0180
Hanson0180
Harding010
Hughes51994
Hutchinson2692
Hyde171
Jackson030
Jerauld4244
Jones040
Kingsbury0550
Lake3862
Lawrence9609
Lincoln95100648
Lyman2172
Marshall1331
McCook3772
McPherson0110
Meade1541
Mellette0110
Miner1160
Minnehaha14054317514
Moody1690
Oglala Lakota1211
Pennington113327
Perkins000
Potter0270
Roberts4754
Sanborn3312
Spink3782
Stanley0290
Sully1121
Todd1321
Tripp0490
Turner61103
Union7993
Walworth5244
Yankton2335820
Ziebach030
Unassigned*010310
*Laboratories report COVID-19 testing results to SD-DOH and include patient address that they have received from the medical provider, if available. SD-DOH reports information that we receive from the laboratories, which includes unassigned counties.
