South Dakota confirms 49 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 49 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,158.

Health officials reported three additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 81.

The state’s health department said 5,276 people have recovered from the virus, which means 55 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 801 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 589 hospitalizations and 95 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 71,193 tests performed, 65,035, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 278 confirmed, 252 recovered, 3,798 negative tests

Union: 114 confirmed, 100 recovered, 1,164 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 64 confirmed, 53 recovered, 1,996 negative tests

Clay: 70 confirmed, 53 recovered, 825 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 563 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered, 519 negative tests

Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 7 recovered, 612 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

