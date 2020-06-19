South Dakota confirms 49 more cases of COVID-19, three new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 49 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,158.
Health officials reported three additional virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 81.
The state’s health department said 5,276 people have recovered from the virus, which means 55 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
There are 801 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.
DOH reported a total of 589 hospitalizations and 95 of them are currently hospitalized.
Out of the 71,193 tests performed, 65,035, or 91% of them, came back negative.
For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.
- Lincoln: 278 confirmed, 252 recovered, 3,798 negative tests
- Union: 114 confirmed, 100 recovered, 1,164 negative tests, 1 death
- Yankton: 64 confirmed, 53 recovered, 1,996 negative tests
- Clay: 70 confirmed, 53 recovered, 825 negative tests
- Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 563 negative tests
- Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 8 recovered, 519 negative tests
- Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 7 recovered, 612 negative tests
For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.
Latest Stories
- South Dakota proclamation celebrates Juneteenth Day, but not a holiday
- Woodbury County Conservation Board park facilities to reopen on June 26
- Dakota County reports five additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- 65-pound alligator snapping turtle found in Virginia neighborhood
- Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired