South Dakota confirms 48 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 48 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,764 on Tuesday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths remains at 91.

There are 801 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,872 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 666 hospitalizations and 62 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 80,088 tests performed, 73,324 came back negative.

See the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota with positive cases below.

Lincoln: 343 confirmed, 314 recovered, 4,304 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 123 confirmed, 109 recovered, 1,347 negative tests, 1 death

Clay: 82 confirmed, 72 recovered, 939 negative tests

Yankton: 77 confirmed, 64 recovered, 2,353 negative tests

Turner: 24 confirmed, 23 recovered, 668 negative tests

Hutchinson: 12 confirmed, 10 recovered, 679 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 11 recovered, 577 negative tests

