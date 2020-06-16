South Dakota confirms 38 more cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 38 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,966.

Health officials reported two additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll at 77.

The state’s health department said 5,069 people have recovered from the virus, which means 108 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 820 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 562 hospitalizations and 92 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 67,202 tests performed, 61,236, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 271 confirmed, 243 recovered, 3,611 negative tests

Union: 113 confirmed, 97 recovered, 1,031 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 60 confirmed, 52 recovered, 1,922 negative tests

Clay: 67 confirmed, 41 recovered, 784 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 524 negative tests

Bon Homme: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered, 496 negative tests

Hutchinson: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered, 559 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories