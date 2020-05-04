South Dakota confirms 37 new COVID-19 cases, 817 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 2,668 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,830 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health tallies a total of 817 active cases in the state.

Currently, 69 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19, two fewer than 24 hours ago. In total, 211 people in the state have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The department of health reports 21 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

Detailed demographic information as well as county numbers can be found on the DOH’s website.

