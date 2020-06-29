South Dakota confirms 35 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 35 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,716 on Monday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the total deaths is still at 91.

There are 807 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 5,818 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 657 hospitalizations and 70 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 79,457 tests performed, 72,741 came back negative.

See the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive cases below.

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 11 recovered, 573 negative tests

Clay: 80 confirmed, 69 recovered, 927 negative tests

Hutchinson: 12 confirmed, 9 recovered, 674 negative tests

Lincoln: 341 confirmed, 312 recovered, 4,260 negative tests, 1 death

Turner: 24 confirmed, 23 recovered, 659 negative tests

Union: 121 confirmed, 109 recovered, 1,341 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 78 confirmed, 62 recovered, 2,236 negative tests

