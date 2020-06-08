South Dakota confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 5,471 positive cases of COVID-19 including 4,403 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 68 new recoveries were reported.

No new deaths were reported. The state remain at 65 fatalities.

There are a total of 1,003 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 92 current COVID-19 hospitalizations. 482 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

According to the DOH, 91% of those tested have been negative for the virus. In South Dakota, 52,348 people have been tested.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.

