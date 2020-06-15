South Dakota confirms 30 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 30 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,928.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths, maintaining the death toll at 75.

The state’s health department said 4,961 people have recovered from the virus, which means 62 additional recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 892 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 544 hospitalizations and 93 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 66,365 performed, 60,467, or 91% of the tests, came back negative.

For the full list of Siouxland counties in South Dakota and their COVID-19 data, see below.

Lincoln: 270 confirmed, 243 recovered, 3,554 negative tests

Union: 113 confirmed, 93 recovered, 1,020 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 58 confirmed, 50 recovered, 1,855 negative tests

Clay: 66 confirmed, 35 recovered, 773 negative tests

Turner: 25 confirmed, 23 recovered, 519 negative tests

Bon Homme: 9 confirmed, 7 recovered, 488 negative tests

Hutchinson: 9 confirmed, 6 recovered, 555 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

