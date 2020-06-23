South Dakota confirms 27 more cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 27 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,353.

Health officials reported two additional virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 83.

Lincoln County announced its first death related to the coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

The state’s health department said 60 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, brings the recovery number to 5,497.

There are 773 active cases of the coronavirus in South Dakota.

DOH reported a total of 624 hospitalizations and 85 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 73,986 tests performed, 67,633, or 91% of them, came back negative.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 325 confirmed, 297 recovered, 3,979 negative tests, 1 death

Union: 117 confirmed, 105 recovered, 1,206 negative tests, 1 death

Yankton: 68 confirmed, 55 recovered, 2,089 negative tests

Clay: 77 confirmed, 59 recovered, 867 negative tests

Turner: 24 confirmed, 23 recovered, 614 negative tests

Bon Homme: 11 confirmed, 10 recovered, 535 negative tests

Hutchinson: 10 confirmed, 9 recovered, 631 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.

Latest Stories