South Dakota confirms 249 additional cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 249 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 3,393.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continued to reflect results from a mass testing event in the Sioux Falls area.

The report showed that 232 of the 249 new cases were in Minnehaha County.

State Department of Health officials spent the last several days sorting out results from testing employees at the Smithfield pork processing plant and their family members.

A total of 435 people have tested positive in Minnehaha County in the last two days, for a total of 2,767 cases in the county.

Union County confirmed three new cases of the virus, brings the county’s total to 53.

Health officials have also reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 34.

DOH mentions that 2,125 people have recovered and there’s only 1,234 active cases in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said that 253 people have ever been hospitalized and there are 79 individuals who are currently hospitalized.

Health officials mention that 22,952 tests were performed and 19,559 of them are negative, or 85% of the total number of tests conducted.

Here’s the list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive, recovered, and negative tests of COVID-19.

Bon Homme: four positive, four recovered, 121 negative tests

Clay: nine positive, six recovered, 181 negative tests

Hutchinson: three positive, three recovered, 114 negative tests

Lincoln: 186 positive, 125 recovered, 1,710 negative tests

Turner: 18 positive, 15 recovered, 168 negative tests

Union: 53 positive, 23 recovered, 276 negative tests

Yankton: 29 positive, 23 recovered, 512 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit the state’s DOH website.