South Dakota confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 4,586 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,415 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reports 99 current hospitalizations related to the virus. Statewide, 370 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

According to the DOH, there are 1,121 active cases in the state.

30,697 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 50.

The department said Monday that 3,274 of the state’s 4,586 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, the most populous county in South Dakota. That’s up 14 from Sunday.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.

Detailed demographic information and hospital capacity data can be found on the DOH’s website.