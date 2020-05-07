South Dakota confirms 126 positive COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – Health officials in South Dakota have reported an additional 126 positive cases, bringing the state total to 2,905 positive cases.

South Dakota has also reported an additional two deaths, bringing the state death toll to 31 South Dakotans.

There are only 846 active positive cases reported in the state, meaning there have been 2,028 South Dakotans who have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 846 active positive cases in the state, which is 73 cases more than Wednesday.

Of the 846 current positive cases, there are 70 South Dakotans currently being hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been a total of 236 folks hospitalized due to the virus.

Detailed demographic information and case numbers broken down by county can be viewed on the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.