South Dakota confirms 120 additional COVID-19 cases, 54 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 120 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Tuesday. The state now totals 988 positive cases of COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed 54 new recoveries for a total of 261 recoveries statewide.

DOH also confirmed the 45th hospitalization related to COVID-19 in the state. That number is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalization, according to the DOH.

That’s one more person in the hospital and 54 new recoveries from Monday.

Hospitalizations and recoveries are included in the state’s total number of positive cases.

The six deaths are four men and two women. Two deaths are each in Beadle and Minnehaha counties. One death in McCook and Pennington counties.

Health officials said that 534 men and 454 women have the virus in the following age groups:

0-19 years: 44

20-29 years: 187

30-39 years: 246

40-49 years: 187

50-59 years: 182 with two deaths

60-69 years: 110 with one death

71-79 years: 18 with one death

80+ years: 14 with two deaths

Lincoln County confirmed five additional cases, for a total of 55 cases. The county also confirmed six new recoveries for a total of 27 recoveries.

Union County confirmed their third recovery.

Yankton County confirmed three new recoveries for a total of 16 recoveries.

No new updates were reported in Bon Homme, Clay, or Hutchinson Counties.

Here’s how the numbers break down for Siouxland:

Bon Homme: four positive cases with three recovered

Clay: five positive cases with four recoveries

Hutchinson: two positive cases with two recoveries

Lincoln: 55 positive cases with 27 recoveries

Turner: five positive cases with one recovery

Union: five positive cases with three recoveries

Yankton: 22 positive cases with 16 recoveries

Positive case totals and recoveries can be viewed by county below.

County Total Positive Cases # Recovered Aurora 1 1 Beadle 21 19 Bon Homme 4 3 Brookings 9 6 Brown 14 10 Brule 1 0 Charles Mix 4 1 Clark 1 1 Clay 5 4 Codington 13 11 Corson 1 0 Davison 3 3 Deuel 1 1 Fall River 1 1 Faulk 1 1 Hamlin 1 1 Hughes 5 3 Hutchinson 2 2 Hyde 1 0 Jerauld 3 0 Lake 2 1 Lawrence 9 9 Lincoln 55 27 Lyman 2 2 Marshall 1 1 McCook 2 1 Meade 1 1 Miner 1 0 Minnehaha 768 120 Oglala Lakota 1 0 Pennington 9 5 Roberts 4 3 Sanborn 2 0 Spink 3 2 Sully 1 0 Todd 1 1 Turner 5 1 Union 5 3 Walworth 2 0 Yankton 22 16 Courtesy, South Dakota DOH

