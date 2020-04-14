South Dakota confirms 120 additional COVID-19 cases, 54 new recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 120 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Tuesday. The state now totals 988 positive cases of COVID-19.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed 54 new recoveries for a total of 261 recoveries statewide.
DOH also confirmed the 45th hospitalization related to COVID-19 in the state. That number is cumulative and does not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalization, according to the DOH.
That’s one more person in the hospital and 54 new recoveries from Monday.
Hospitalizations and recoveries are included in the state’s total number of positive cases.
The six deaths are four men and two women. Two deaths are each in Beadle and Minnehaha counties. One death in McCook and Pennington counties.
Health officials said that 534 men and 454 women have the virus in the following age groups:
- 0-19 years: 44
- 20-29 years: 187
- 30-39 years: 246
- 40-49 years: 187
- 50-59 years: 182 with two deaths
- 60-69 years: 110 with one death
- 71-79 years: 18 with one death
- 80+ years: 14 with two deaths
Lincoln County confirmed five additional cases, for a total of 55 cases. The county also confirmed six new recoveries for a total of 27 recoveries.
Union County confirmed their third recovery.
Yankton County confirmed three new recoveries for a total of 16 recoveries.
No new updates were reported in Bon Homme, Clay, or Hutchinson Counties.
Here’s how the numbers break down for Siouxland:
- Bon Homme: four positive cases with three recovered
- Clay: five positive cases with four recoveries
- Hutchinson: two positive cases with two recoveries
- Lincoln: 55 positive cases with 27 recoveries
- Turner: five positive cases with one recovery
- Union: five positive cases with three recoveries
- Yankton: 22 positive cases with 16 recoveries
Positive case totals and recoveries can be viewed by county below.
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|# Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|1
|Beadle
|21
|19
|Bon Homme
|4
|3
|Brookings
|9
|6
|Brown
|14
|10
|Brule
|1
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|1
|Clark
|1
|1
|Clay
|5
|4
|Codington
|13
|11
|Corson
|1
|0
|Davison
|3
|3
|Deuel
|1
|1
|Fall River
|1
|1
|Faulk
|1
|1
|Hamlin
|1
|1
|Hughes
|5
|3
|Hutchinson
|2
|2
|Hyde
|1
|0
|Jerauld
|3
|0
|Lake
|2
|1
|Lawrence
|9
|9
|Lincoln
|55
|27
|Lyman
|2
|2
|Marshall
|1
|1
|McCook
|2
|1
|Meade
|1
|1
|Miner
|1
|0
|Minnehaha
|768
|120
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|0
|Pennington
|9
|5
|Roberts
|4
|3
|Sanborn
|2
|0
|Spink
|3
|2
|Sully
|1
|0
|Todd
|1
|1
|Turner
|5
|1
|Union
|5
|3
|Walworth
|2
|0
|Yankton
|22
|16
