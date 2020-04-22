South Dakota confirms 103 new COVID-19 cases, additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 along with an additional death in South Dakota Wednesday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state now totals 1,856 positive cases and nine deaths.

The death was reported in Minnehaha County and is the fifth COVID-19-related death there.

McCook and Pennington Counties have each seen one COVID-19 death.

Beadle County has reported two COVID-19 deaths.

The department also confirmed 113 new recoveries from the virus for a state total of 937 recoveries.

The health department is reporting 62 COVID-19 patients in the state are currently hospitalized. In total, 111 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

Also according to the DOH, 11,588 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Union County reported an additional virus recovery. In total, seven people have tested positive, four have recovered and 106 have tested negative.

Clay County reported five additional negative tests. In total, five people have tested positive, four have recovered and 107 have tested negative.

Yankton County reported seven additional negative tests. In total, 23 people have tested positive, 21 have recovered and 369 have tested negative.

A full breakdown of testing by county can be found here.

