South Dakota confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,411

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,411 after health officials confirmed 100 new positive cases Friday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) seven COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the state.

The DOH also confirmed 84 additional recoveries from the virus.

In total, 63 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 457 have recovered.

According to the DOH, 9,651 COVID-19 tests have returned negative in the state.

County Total Positive Cases Total Negative Cases Total Cases Recovered Aurora 1 32 1 Beadle 21 154 19 Bennett 0 9 0 Bon Homme 4 79 3 Brookings 9 250 7 Brown 17 379 10 Brule 0 34 0 Buffalo 0 7 0 Butte 0 12 0 Campbell 0 7 0 Charles Mix 4 60 3 Clark 1 44 1 Clay 5 94 4 Codington 13 343 11 Corson 1 6 1 Custer 0 13 0 Davison 3 229 3 Day 0 38 0 Deuel 1 52 1 Dewey 0 19 0 Douglas 0 19 0 Edmunds 0 17 0 Fall River 1 9 1 Faulk 1 12 1 Grant 0 30 0 Gregory 0 26 0 Haakon 0 10 0 Hamlin 2 45 1 Hand 0 16 0 Hanson 0 16 0 Harding 0 1 0 Hughes 5 190 4 Hutchinson 2 67 2 Hyde 1 6 0 Jackson 0 3 0 Jerauld 4 23 2 Jones 0 4 0 Kingsbury 0 50 0 Lake 3 80 1 Lawrence 9 54 9 Lincoln 77 904 36 Lyman 2 15 2 Marshall 1 32 1 McCook 3 71 1 McPherson 0 11 0 Meade 1 49 1 Mellette 0 9 0 Miner 1 14 0 Minnehaha 1157 3822 293 Moody 1 65 0 Oglala Lakota 1 21 1 Pennington 10 294 6 Perkins 0 0 0 Potter 0 24 0 Roberts 4 68 3 Sanborn 3 31 0 Spink 3 73 2 Stanley 0 28 0 Sully 1 11 0 Todd 1 32 1 Tripp 0 46 0 Turner 5 96 3 Union 4 94 3 Walworth 5 23 0 Yankton 23 334 19 Ziebach 0 2 0 Unassigned* 0 933 0 *Laboratories report COVID-19 testing results to SD-DOH and include patient address that they have received from the medical provider, if available. SD-DOH reports information that we receive from the laboratories, which includes unassigned counties. Courtesy, South Dakota DOH

Latest Coronavirus Stories