South Dakota confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,411

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,411 after health officials confirmed 100 new positive cases Friday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) seven COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the state.

The DOH also confirmed 84 additional recoveries from the virus.

In total, 63 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 457 have recovered.

According to the DOH, 9,651 COVID-19 tests have returned negative in the state.

CountyTotal Positive CasesTotal Negative CasesTotal Cases Recovered
Aurora1321
Beadle2115419
Bennett090
Bon Homme4793
Brookings92507
Brown1737910
Brule0340
Buffalo070
Butte0120
Campbell070
Charles Mix4603
Clark1441
Clay5944
Codington1334311
Corson161
Custer0130
Davison32293
Day0380
Deuel1521
Dewey0190
Douglas0190
Edmunds0170
Fall River191
Faulk1121
Grant0300
Gregory0260
Haakon0100
Hamlin2451
Hand0160
Hanson0160
Harding010
Hughes51904
Hutchinson2672
Hyde160
Jackson030
Jerauld4232
Jones040
Kingsbury0500
Lake3801
Lawrence9549
Lincoln7790436
Lyman2152
Marshall1321
McCook3711
McPherson0110
Meade1491
Mellette090
Miner1140
Minnehaha11573822293
Moody1650
Oglala Lakota1211
Pennington102946
Perkins000
Potter0240
Roberts4683
Sanborn3310
Spink3732
Stanley0280
Sully1110
Todd1321
Tripp0460
Turner5963
Union4943
Walworth5230
Yankton2333419
Ziebach020
Unassigned*09330
*Laboratories report COVID-19 testing results to SD-DOH and include patient address that they have received from the medical provider, if available. SD-DOH reports information that we receive from the laboratories, which includes unassigned counties.
Courtesy, South Dakota DOH

