South Dakota confirms 100 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 1,411

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,411 after health officials confirmed 100 new positive cases Friday.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) seven COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the state.
The DOH also confirmed 84 additional recoveries from the virus.
In total, 63 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 457 have recovered.
According to the DOH, 9,651 COVID-19 tests have returned negative in the state.
|County
|Total Positive Cases
|Total Negative Cases
|Total Cases Recovered
|Aurora
|1
|32
|1
|Beadle
|21
|154
|19
|Bennett
|0
|9
|0
|Bon Homme
|4
|79
|3
|Brookings
|9
|250
|7
|Brown
|17
|379
|10
|Brule
|0
|34
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|Butte
|0
|12
|0
|Campbell
|0
|7
|0
|Charles Mix
|4
|60
|3
|Clark
|1
|44
|1
|Clay
|5
|94
|4
|Codington
|13
|343
|11
|Corson
|1
|6
|1
|Custer
|0
|13
|0
|Davison
|3
|229
|3
|Day
|0
|38
|0
|Deuel
|1
|52
|1
|Dewey
|0
|19
|0
|Douglas
|0
|19
|0
|Edmunds
|0
|17
|0
|Fall River
|1
|9
|1
|Faulk
|1
|12
|1
|Grant
|0
|30
|0
|Gregory
|0
|26
|0
|Haakon
|0
|10
|0
|Hamlin
|2
|45
|1
|Hand
|0
|16
|0
|Hanson
|0
|16
|0
|Harding
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|5
|190
|4
|Hutchinson
|2
|67
|2
|Hyde
|1
|6
|0
|Jackson
|0
|3
|0
|Jerauld
|4
|23
|2
|Jones
|0
|4
|0
|Kingsbury
|0
|50
|0
|Lake
|3
|80
|1
|Lawrence
|9
|54
|9
|Lincoln
|77
|904
|36
|Lyman
|2
|15
|2
|Marshall
|1
|32
|1
|McCook
|3
|71
|1
|McPherson
|0
|11
|0
|Meade
|1
|49
|1
|Mellette
|0
|9
|0
|Miner
|1
|14
|0
|Minnehaha
|1157
|3822
|293
|Moody
|1
|65
|0
|Oglala Lakota
|1
|21
|1
|Pennington
|10
|294
|6
|Perkins
|0
|0
|0
|Potter
|0
|24
|0
|Roberts
|4
|68
|3
|Sanborn
|3
|31
|0
|Spink
|3
|73
|2
|Stanley
|0
|28
|0
|Sully
|1
|11
|0
|Todd
|1
|32
|1
|Tripp
|0
|46
|0
|Turner
|5
|96
|3
|Union
|4
|94
|3
|Walworth
|5
|23
|0
|Yankton
|23
|334
|19
|Ziebach
|0
|2
|0
|Unassigned*
|0
|933
|0
|*Laboratories report COVID-19 testing results to SD-DOH and include patient address that they have received from the medical provider, if available. SD-DOH reports information that we receive from the laboratories, which includes unassigned counties.
