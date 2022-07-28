SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office said Thursday.

The website is now tied to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which means there is automatic update on information 24/7, S.D. Attorney General Mark Vargo said in a news release.

Details include improved and added filters as well as expanded descriptors that include height, weight and other personal features. Other details such as the person’s last known location are included.

The user also will be able to arrange the page through multiple options including most recent,

least recent and alphabetical.

The Attorney General’s Office is still in the process of hiring a new Murdered and Missing

Indigenous Persons specialist, according to the news release.