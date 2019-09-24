South Dakota community still fighting the flood

LAKE ANDRES, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota community west of Yankton has been fighting the flooding since earlier this spring.

But officials in Lake Andes say this recent flooding is creating even more problems. More homes have been damaged by this round of high water, displacing dozens of families. City officials are still trying to figure out what to do.

“The water wasn’t nearly as bad, we didn’t have that many homes damaged. We’re kind of trying to come up with a plan to get rid of the water, but that’s a lot of hoops to jump through. We can’t just cut it open and let it go because we do have people downriver,” said Lake Andres Mayor Ryan Frederick said.

The community says they are hopeful and determined to help each other out as much as possible to help their town return to normal.