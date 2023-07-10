SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Native American art, music and fashion filled The Levitt space.

“Good for the kids to get out and play and be part of their community. Connect with other kids to enjoy each other’s cultures where we are a melting pot and this is basically my whole family here. So we want to come out not just self-inclusive but include everybody in our communities,” Amanda Fouche, a community member said.

The free event was family-friendly and had activities for all ages.

“We got a three-year-old, a baby, 12-year-old, 11-year-old so it includes the oldest to the youngest which is awesome,” Kimberly Walters, a community member said.

As a mom, Kimberly knows how significant it is to teach their culture to younger generations.

“My Native American beadwork that I do. My mom taught me when I was a young girl about 11 years old. It’s something that I’ve taught my children that I’m going to continue to teach them,” said Walters.

Indigenous fashion, skirts and bags were displayed. And everything is handcrafted.

“It’s just amazing to be a part of. You see all of the culture, all of the products, all of the people come together,” Sheila Winge, with Family Affair, said.

“I did some of the 49dzine ledger art and so I made some bags out of that and so they will be in the fashion show,” Denise Hill, with Family Affair, said.

One of the goals of the festival was to also highlight educational opportunities for Indigenous communities.

“We work with all of our tribal nations and a lot of the time they don’t have access to the resources available to them on the reservation. So it’s kind of nice, just being able to talk to them about different opportunities and education,” said Paige Cain, SDSU American Indian program coordinator.