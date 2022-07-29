FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.

The South Dakota Chislic Festival will take over the Freeman Prairie Arboretum.

Board member Anne Pankratz considers the official state nosh an artform.

“You can serve it with garlic salt. Some people like lemon pepper. Some eat ketchup on it, which is almost a sin, but some people eat ketchup on it,” Board member Anne Pankratz said while laughing. “But the main thing is, you can make it your own.”

While there will be lots of chislic at the festival, you’ll also find live music, kids’ activities, and more.

Last year the festival drew in a crowd of about 8,000-10,000 people.

“It’s such a unique festival in that the history of chislic has always brought people together. Instead of having a picnic or a block party, you got together and ate chislic in this area,” Board member Andrea Baer said.

“The thing about the chislic is that people come together as families or as friends and they celebrate,” Pankratz said.

And there’s much more food and fellowship to come this weekend.

The chislic festival runs from 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Admission is free.