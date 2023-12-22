SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Kayla Klein says she’s generally an optimist but she’s not too optimistic about the near future when it comes to South Dakota’s child care industry.

The former child care center director and current Early Learner South Dakota director said she believes problems with child care access will continue to worsen before improving.

“Unfortunately, we are headed for more closures,” Klein told KELOLAND News. “We had this influx of dollars helping to support programs because we know that child care is not a sustainable business model. Now those funds no longer exist, which means that the closures will get worse.”

Klein, who is based in western South Dakota, said the announcement of Apple Tree closures in Sioux Falls have been a shock to the child care industry. She said the lack of child care options will continue to impact workforce challenges in the state.

“It affects everybody, every generation, whether you have children or not,” said Klein, who plans to spend time lobbying lawmakers on child care and early education during the legislative session. “We are seeing these effects just kind of domino into every aspect of our lives.”

The most recent data from the South Dakota Department of Social Services shows 776 state licensed and registered child care providers from registered family day care (1-12 children), licensed family day care (13-20 children), licensed day care center (21 or more children) and licensed before and after school program. That’s down from 783 providers in Fiscal Year 2022, according to DSS data presented during last year’s legislative session.

Those numbers don’t include what DSS considers unregulated family day cares that can legally serve 1-12 children.

“Sixty-percent of the market in South Dakota is unregulated which just leaves this huge gap of knowing how many spots are truly available,” Klein said. “If you look at simply just the licensed spots in South Dakota, there are not enough for the children who need care. Quality child care spots are a huge need.”

Regardless of regulated or unregulated child care, Klein said the need for more spots is felt throughout South Dakota in both urban and rural areas.

“Generally there’s only one form of income that these child care centers and in homes are getting, which is parent fees,” Klein said. “If their expenses are going up and they need to increase what they’re paying staff in order to be competitive with the rest of the workforce, that means that they’re going to have to increase the cost that they’re charging the parents.”

Possible business and government solutions

In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative is focused on creating an office of child and youth development while raising awareness and education to the issue. On Tuesday, the Sioux Falls City Council passed a resolution supporting legislation to form a legislative task force to study child care needs in the state.

Early Learner South Dakota is helping lawmakers produce six different possible law changes to help improve the issue. Klein said she and other child care advocates have worked closely with Republican Sen. Tim Reed, who is expected to sponsor some bills during the 2024 legislative session.

Reed told KELOLAND News earlier this year one change he expects to see happen is improving current state subsidy rates for child care by true cost instead of market rate. Reed also expressed support for a larger task force on the topic to find more long term solutions.

In a news release Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers Rep. Peri Pourier and Erin Healy expressed support for government support into the issue of child care.

“The amount of support and interest we’re seeing from so many legislators in both parties has been absolutely tremendous,” Klein said. “Early Learner South Dakota stayed quiet, very intentionally, last session. This year, we’re really going to hit the ground running with some impactful bills.”

Klein encouraged people impacted by child care challenges to visit the Early Learner South Dakota website and submit personal stories on how child care facility closures have impacted them.

On Jan. 24 and 25, the Afterschool Network is hosting Children’s Day at the Capitol to support bettering the lives of children and families.

“We encourage folks to show up and then actually talk to legislators about their concerns and how this is affecting them,” Klein said.