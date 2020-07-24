South Dakota car dealership gifts employee his dream car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – They say hard work pays off, and that’s true for a car dealership employee in South Dakota, who burned a candle on both ends for 23 years. He was rewarded with his dream car.

Glen Elness started out cleaning cars at Schulte Subaru, and eventually, he worked his way up to being parts manager.

While his driven work ethic brought him to his position, it’s his positive light along the way that’s made him so special to those around him.

“One of the greatest guys to work with, always upbeat, always running around going 100 miles an hour,” said Matt Branjord, the dealership’s training manager.

Staff said they’ve never heard a bad thing about him.

Plus, his knowledge of car parts and love for specifically early, second-generation Camaros is like none other.

“True car guy. Loves cars, loves being around cars,” said Jeremy Griffith, the dealership’s financial manager.

Over the 23 years, Glen has grown to be like family. So, Terry Schulte thought it was time to show Glen some appreciation.

“Dad came up one day and says, ‘You know how Glen has been obsessed about a Camaro his whole life?’ He goes, ‘Let’s find him one and give it to him,'” said Mike Schulte.

So, after months of planning and keeping it under wraps, Glen was surprised with a black and white Camaro, and the moment was emotional.

“Just to see that. It kind of all hit me at once. Just wow, you know? Overwhelming with every emotion you could think of,” said Glen Elness.

Mike Schulte said it’s moments like this what life’s all about.

“It’s not about how many cars we sell, about how much service we do. It’s about those moments in life and what it meant to him and how it changes his life,” said Mike Schulte.

“Puts into perspective what all the hard work, what many years of service, and actually how much they really appreciate you. Just grateful,” said Glen Elness.