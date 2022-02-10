PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota child care providers are hoping to use grants from federal coronavirus relief funds to give bonuses to employees and stock up on supplies.

Grant applicants are learning how much money they will receive under the program.

But getting the money out the door of the state Capitol had also turned into a political fight.

House lawmakers assert that the governor needed the Legislature’s authorization before sending out the grants.

But Gov. Kristi Noem says she has the authority.

The House is considering a pair of bills that would give the authorization.