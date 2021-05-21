South Dakota bureau launches fraud hotline website

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — A South Dakota bureau announced the launch of a new website in which the public can report suspected fraud, waste, and abuse involving South Dakota Small Business and Heathcare Grants issued using the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund.

According to a release, the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) announced the availability of the website. The public can choose which business they have a concern about, including small business, healthcare providers, or other South Dakota State or federal programs.

“As part of the State of South Dakota’s obligation to the federal government for the funds we received for this program, we’ve hired the CPA firm of Eide Bailly LLP to assist with post-award grant monitoring and to operate an inquiry center,” said Liza Clark, Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management. “This website will allow the public to log complaints about improper payments or potential fraud. All of the inquiry center submissions will be reviewed.”

Nearly $489 million dollars of grants were issued to 4,460 different eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and other community-based healthcare providers to help compensate these businesses for any losses due to COVID-19.

