South Dakota budget analysts predict revenue shortfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota budget could see revenue shortfalls between $16 million and $40 million during the next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced last week that the state budget that wrapped up June 30 had a $19 million surplus. Revenues were bolstered in part from federal relief money for addressing the coronavirus.

Economic analysts warned lawmakers that as federal stimulus programs expire, sales tax revenue could decrease in the coming months.

The Republican governor has said that a special legislative session may be necessary to adjust the budget.

