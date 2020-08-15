SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota broker has been sentenced to serve three years in prison and ordered to pay back more than $400,000 for trying to hide huge losses while managing foreign exchange currency.
Federal authorities say 38-year-old David Astin, 38, of Hermosa, told the investor he had consistently received returns of 8% per month in his own account and promised the victim gains of 1 to 3%.
Prosecutors say Astin lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and tried to cover it up with fraudulent statements and spreadsheets.
Astin was also paid more than $75,000.
Latest Stories
- Birx: Tracking the coronavirus is a challenge in rural areas
- Rottweiler survives California wildfire, reunites with family
- If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news
- South Dakota broker who tried to cover up big losses sentenced to 3 years
- Oklahoma student who ‘knowingly had COVID-19’ attends first day of school