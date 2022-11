SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 23 in South Dakota using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which South Dakota breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#8. The Knuckle Saloon & Grill

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #10. Knuckle Head Red (American Amber / Red Ale)

#7. Spearfish Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 1

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #6. Adventurepants! (Imperial IPA)

#6. Firehouse Brewing Co.

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 2

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #12. Buffalo Bitter (English Bitter)

— #20. Smoke Jumper Stout (American Stout)

#5. WoodGrain Brewing Co

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 3

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #2. Snobbery IPA (New England IPA)

— #8. IPA (American IPA)

— #9. Milk Stout (Sweet / Milk Stout)

#4. Lost Cabin Beer Co.

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 3

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #1. SoDank IPA (American IPA)

— #3. Lord Grizzly (Scotch Ale / Wee Heavy)

— #4. Bruce Banner APA (American Pale Ale)

#3. Fernson Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 4

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #7. Wagonplane Porter (American Porter)

— #14. Shy Giant (American IPA)

— #15. Lion’s Paw Lager (Vienna Lager)

#2. Remedy Brewing Company

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 4

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #5. Nonsense IPA (American IPA)

— #11. Queen Bee Imperial Honey Cream Ale (Cream Ale)

— #16. Hefe-Metal (Hefeweizen)

#1. Crow Peak Brewing

– Number of top beers in South Dakota: 5

– Highest ranked beers in South Dakota:

— #13. Pile O’ Dirt Porter (Robust Porter)

— #17. Mjöllnir – Thor’s Hammer (Herb and Spice Beer)

— #19. Red Water (Irish Red Ale)