CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Canton boy is working on getting a new pool after Canton’s aging city pool was demolished a few years ago.

As fundraising continues for the project, a young businessman is pitching in.

Cooper Fossum won’t sugarcoat it; he wants a place to swim.

“So I can have fun,” Cooper Fossum said.

That’s why the 8-year-old Canton boy opened the Candy Shack in his yard.

With each sugary treat and salty snack sold, Cooper is raising money for the Canton pool project.

Cooper used his own birthday money and called some relatives for donations to purchase his stock.

“He didn’t have to take a loan out through the bank of Dad, so he was pretty excited about that,” Cooper’s mom Chelsea Fossum said.

Cooper runs a serious business.

Younger brother Jack has already been fired once.

“I asked him to stop buying so much candy and he wouldn’t,” Cooper Fossum said.

Customers and donors have helped him raise $650 in profits.

“We’re really overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and their support for him to do something that helps support our community,” Chelsea Fossum said.

The parents are proud of their son.

“Young kids can do as much as adults can,” Cooper Fossum said.

Even a piece of candy can help make sweet things happen for the community.

Cooper’s stand is at the corner of Sanborn Street and Lynn Avenue in Canton.

He’s open Monday through Saturday from about 4:00 PM-6:00 PM.

He’s not the only local kid helping raise money for the pool.

The town’s mayor says a group of Canton middle schoolers raised $600 for the pool fund.