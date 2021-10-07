South Dakota board to review Noem’s meeting with daughter

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Noem said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that she’ll no longer use Corey Lewandowski as an adviser. Noem’s statement comes after Lewandowski was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a GOP donor in Las Vegas over the weekend. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general says he has asked the state’s Government Accountability Board to review questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem improperly interfered in a state agency’s evaluation of her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

The board, which was created in 2017 to review allegations of misconduct from state officials, is a panel of four retired judges appointed by the governor.

The current panel includes one Noem appointee. The Republican governor held a meeting last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.