South Dakota base will be home to B-21 bomber

This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of the Long Range Strike Bomber, designated the B-21. The Air Force expects to spend at least $55 billion to field an all-new nuclear-capable bomber for the future, the B-21 Raider, at the same time the Pentagon will be spending hundreds of billions of dollars to replace all of the other major elements of the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal. The Air Force also is investing heavily in new fighters and refueling aircraft, and like the rest of the military it foresees tighter defense budgets ahead. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota will be the home of the next-generation nuclear bomber, the B-21 Raider.

The U.S. Air Force plans to build and eventually operate over 100 of the stealth bombers, which are capable of launching nuclear strikes around the globe.

The aircraft will likely be housed at several Air Force bases, including locations in Texas and Missouri. U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds say they heard from the Air Force Wednesday that it has officially made Ellsworth the bomber’s first operating base.

The announcement represents an economic boon for the western part of South Dakota.