SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have an update on the bank robbery that happened in northern Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls police said 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed walked into the Wells Fargo near Cliff Avenue and Rice Street just before 11 a.m.

Police said he had a backpack and made some comments about having a gun and a bomb. He ended up taking cash and car keys from someone inside the bank.

An employee was able to hit an alarm, alerting police. Mohamed was arrested shortly after leaving the bank.

Police said no explosive was found, however, he did have a handgun.

The 22-year-old faces a list of charges including robbery, grand theft, aggravated assault and a gun charge.