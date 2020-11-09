South Dakota authorities arrest man for murder of one victim, kidnapping and rape of second victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim found dead in a rural county road ditch east of Brandon Saturday morning, and a 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Victim; Photo from April 2020

Arrested for murder, kidnapping and rape

Minnehaha County Captain Josh Phillips said the victim in the case is Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom.

Phillips said authorities arrested Lamont Dion Walker on Sunday. Walker is facing charges of first-degree murder for Carlstrom and charges of kidnapping and rape of a second victim.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead praised multi-agency cooperation for swift work in the investigation after discovering the body and a burning ditch fire Saturday morning.

An affidavit says Walker, Carlstrom, and a woman tried to commit at least one robbery Friday night, and then Walker drove them out of town. The woman told investigators that Walker beat Carlstrom before shooting him and starting the fire.

Authorities received tips that led them to a house on East 15th Street. On Sunday morning, law enforcement surrounded the home and was able to rescue the woman and make an arrest. The victim had contacted friends to tell them Walker planned to bring her to Atlanta for sex trafficking.

Anyone who knew Carlstrom or Walker is asked to contact authorities, who are seeking to learn more about the recent activity of both the suspect and victims.

The investigation is on-going.