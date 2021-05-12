South Dakota attorney general’s trial in fatal crash may begin in August

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s trial on charges he’s facing in a fatal 2020 crash could begin as early as August.

At a status hearing Wednesday, Judge John Brow says he’s aiming for the trial to begin in August or early September.

Ravnsborg’s attorney Tim Rensch requested 60 more days, citing the need to review key pieces of evidence, including interviews.

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell urged the court to move ahead with the trial, KSFY-TV reported.

Ravnsborg is facing several misdemeanor charges in the September crash that killed Joseph Boever who was walking along a highway near Highmore when he was struck and killed.