South Dakota announce 107 more cases of COVID-19, 33 additional recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 107 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,147.

Health officials said there are no new deaths in the state from the virus. The death toll is still at 10.

DOH mentions that 128 have been hospitalized as of April 25 and 61 are currently hospitalized.

The state’s health department said 1,223 people have recovered from COVID-19, that’s 33 more recoveries from Friday.

Health officials said there are 13,449 tests that came back negative which is 86% of the tests performed in the state.

The full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland can be seen below of the positive, recovered, and negative tests.

Bon Homme: four confirmed, four recovered, 95 negative tests

Clay: five confirmed, four recovered, 111 negative tests

Hutchinson: two confirmed, two recovered, 82 negative tests

Lincoln: 116 confirmed, 67 recovered, 1,208 negative tests

Turner: 13 confirmed, five recovered, 127 negative tests

Union: 11 confirmed, five recovered, 114 negative tests

Yankton: 25 confirmed, 21 recovered, 382 negative tests

For more information, go to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.