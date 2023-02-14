SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man with a long history of driving under this influence is back behind bars — accused of leading police on a slow-speed chase on the eastern side of the city.

Officers were driving on East 6th Street around 6 p.m. Monday when they noticed a van behind them was swerving into oncoming traffic.

Police slowed down to let the van pass.

That’s when the van side-swiped the patrol car, police turned on their lights and the van didn’t stop.

David Rocky Mountain

The van eventually pulled into a parking lot and police arrested 40-year-old David Rocky Mountain.

He’s charged with DUI, driving without a license and eluding police

We looked into his background and this appears to be at least the 10th time Rocky Mountain has been arrested for DUI. Five of those charges were in the last year and a half.

