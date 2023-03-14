PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Three experienced lawyers are joining the staff of the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

State Attorney General Marty Jackley announced the new hires Monday.

Alexis Tracy of Vermillion will start June 1 in the criminal division of the Sioux Falls office. She currently is Clay County state’s attorney. She was one-half of the prosecution team that successfully presented the impeachment case against then-Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to state senators last year.

Ernest Thompson of Aberdeen will start June 1 in the criminal division of the main Pierre office. He currently is Brown County state’s attorney.

Grant Flynn of Pierre returns from private practice to the civil division of the Pierre office on April 5. He previously was a senior staff attorney for the state Department of Human Services for four years and served six years in a variety of roles in the state Attorney General office.

Alexis Tracy Ernest Thompson Grant Flynn

“I am focused on building the best law firm to represent the people of South Dakota,” Jackley said in a news release announcing the hires. “Today, we have added to the exceptional group of assistant attorneys general already working for the state — our bench just deepened.”