South Dakota AG got speeding ticket days before crash trial

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for the resignation of the state’s attorney general who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car. Attorney General Ravnsborg has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general was ticketed for going 57 in a 35 mph zone just days before he faced trial on traffic charges in a fatal car crash last year.

Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement officer, received a ticket late Sunday in Hughes County, where he lives. He was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor and fined $177.50. He hasn’t paid the fine or admitted guilt. Dakota News Now first reported the ticket.

On Thursday, the Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of 2nd-degree misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed a man walking on a rural highway.