SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — Tis the season to give, yet it’s also a scammer’s season to take.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns shoppers to be cautious about scams, especially during the holiday season.

A common scam is if you receive an email or text supposedly from the U.S. Postal Service, Federal Express or other delivery service. The message will state you have a package waiting and you need to click on the attached link for delivery instructions. Never click on the link. Instead, contact the delivery service directly to verify if the message is valid or not.

“Scammers never get tired of trying to deceive the public, especially during the holidays,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They are always looking for way to steal a person’s personal and financial information whether people are shopping in a store or online.”

Another scam common during the holidays involves gift cards. When you purchase a gift card, inspect it to assure the package it came in has not been tampered with. Also make sure the code numbers have not been scratched off.

“Card draining is where scammer replaces the bar code after they have drained the funds available on the card,” said Attorney General Jackley. “People should always look closely at the card’s bar code before purchasing or using them.”

If you think you have been a victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement or email: Consumer Protection Division at consumerhelp@state.sd.us

You can also call: 1-800-300-1986 or 605-773-4400. You can sign up for email alerts from the Consumer Protection Division and/or get tips on how to stay safe while shopping.