South Dakota AG concludes Rapid City police shooting justified

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Attorney General has concluded a fatal shooting by Rapid City police last month was a justified use of deadly force.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday released a summary on the death of Anthony Angel.

The 30-year-old Rapid City man was killed May 13 after police stopped a vehicle that was under surveillance for possible illegal drug activity.

According to the summary, Angel, a passenger in the vehicle, got out, backed away from officers and aimed a handgun at them.

It says shots were exchanged and Angel was hit. He died the following day at a Rapid City hospital. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss