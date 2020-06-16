South Dakota AG concludes Rapid City police shooting justified

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s Attorney General has concluded a fatal shooting by Rapid City police last month was a justified use of deadly force.
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday released a summary on the death of Anthony Angel.
The 30-year-old Rapid City man was killed May 13 after police stopped a vehicle that was under surveillance for possible illegal drug activity.
According to the summary, Angel, a passenger in the vehicle, got out, backed away from officers and aimed a handgun at them.
It says shots were exchanged and Angel was hit. He died the following day at a Rapid City hospital.
