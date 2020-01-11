South Dakota AG asks Legislature again to rein in presumptive probation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is asking lawmakers to limit the circumstances in which judges must sentence low-level felons to probation rather than prison.

The proposal is part of the Republican attorney general’s legislative priorities released Friday.

Ravnsborg also wants to create a clearinghouse for missing persons and have more tools to track tobacco retailers.

He wants an increase in court costs to fund the 911 system, and for people who make child pornography to be put on the Sex Offender Registry.

