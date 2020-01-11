South Dakota AG asks Legislature again to rein in presumptive probation

South Dakota News

by: STEPHEN GROVES

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is asking lawmakers to limit the circumstances in which judges must sentence low-level felons to probation rather than prison.

The proposal is part of the Republican attorney general’s legislative priorities released Friday.

Ravnsborg also wants to create a clearinghouse for missing persons and have more tools to track tobacco retailers.

He wants an increase in court costs to fund the 911 system, and for people who make child pornography to be put on the Sex Offender Registry.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.