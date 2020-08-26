South Dakota added to Chicago’s travel order restrictions

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHICAGO (KCAU) – The state of South Dakota has been added to the list of states where travelers are asked to quarantine when arriving to the city.

Anyone visiting the city from a listed state is asked to quarantine for two weeks when traveling to Chicago or face a possible fine.

South Dakota was added to the emergency travel order Tuesday.

The list of designated states is based on whether the states have more than 15 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. A state on the designated list will be taken off when the daily case average declines below the threshold for two consecutive weeks.

Iowa remains on the list after being put back on last week.

The City of Chicago updates the list every Tuesday. Below is all the states and territories on the list as of August 25.

Mississippi

North Dakota

Georgia

Oklahoma

Alabama

Tennessee

Texas

Nevada

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Missouri

Iowa

Puerto Rico

South Dakota

South Carolina

Louisiana

California

Kansas*

Kansas was on the designated list and is now under 15 daily cases per 100k residents. If they stay below the threshold for another week, it will be taken off the list.