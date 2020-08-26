South Dakota added to Chicago’s travel order restrictions

CHICAGO (KCAU) – The state of South Dakota has been added to the list of states where travelers are asked to quarantine when arriving to the city.
Anyone visiting the city from a listed state is asked to quarantine for two weeks when traveling to Chicago or face a possible fine.
South Dakota was added to the emergency travel order Tuesday.
The list of designated states is based on whether the states have more than 15 new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. A state on the designated list will be taken off when the daily case average declines below the threshold for two consecutive weeks.
Iowa remains on the list after being put back on last week.
The City of Chicago updates the list every Tuesday. Below is all the states and territories on the list as of August 25.
- Mississippi
- North Dakota
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Nevada
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Idaho
- Missouri
- Iowa
- Puerto Rico
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- California
- Kansas*
Kansas was on the designated list and is now under 15 daily cases per 100k residents. If they stay below the threshold for another week, it will be taken off the list.