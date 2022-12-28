SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Todd Drummond, the son of Food Network star Ree Drummond aka The Pioneer Woman, has signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

Ree Drummond announced her son’s signing in a blog post Tuesday, saying that South Dakota was his last stop during a busy summer of recruiting trips and visits to colleges.

“He loved the campus, loved the coaching staff, loved the athletic facilities…and he met some fellow recruits he really connected with,” said Drummond in her post.

Todd Drummond finalized the decision on National Signing Day, with his ceremony taking place on the family’s vacation to Vail, Colorado.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma, had previously announced on social media that he’d committed to play football at the University of South Dakota. In May, Todd Drummond posted he received an offer from USD, after which he announced his intention to play for the Coyotes. In April, Drummond also posted about a visit he had at South Dakota State.