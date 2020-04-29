Son arrested, suspected of killing mother in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader) — Police say the adult son of a woman found fatally shot in their Sioux Falls apartment has been arrested.

The body of 63-year-old Teresa Cate was found Monday afternoon after police were called to check on a foul odor.

Police Lt. Terrance Matia said at a briefing Wednesday that Cate had died sometime in the past 10 days.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Anthony Pritchard Tuesday evening on probable first-degree murder.

He was expected to make an appearance in Lincoln County court later Wednesday.

Matia said Cate was killed in the apartment, but declined to be specific about where on her body she was shot.

