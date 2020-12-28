Snow making through the holidays at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’ve had an unusually warm winter season which hasn’t provided the best conditions for skiing and snowboarding.

This week’s colder temps and snow have made some good conditions for Great Bear to get all their snow made.

Crews out there have been working through the holidays and this weekend. While Terry Peak out in western South Dakota was able to open a week ago, Great Bear needed a little more help from Mother Nature.

“It’s frustrating, but there’s nothing that we can do about it. We’re merely snow farmers, if you will. You know, we were ready, we’re all staffed, trained, everything works, we just had to be patient and wait. Mother Nature finally turned for us and we took advantage of it,” General Manager Dan Grider said.

Once the snow is on the ground, crews have to push it to where it needs to be on the slopes.

Skiers and snowboarders won’t have to wait much longer to get out there.